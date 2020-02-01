Entire world saying only India can mediate between Iran and US: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India's stature is growing on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world now wants it to resolve the dispute between Iran and the US. Addressing an election rally in Rohini here, the BJP leader said PM Modi has shown India the right path to progress -- 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Earlier, when small nations sparred over various issues, the United States would jump in. "Now the difference is that ... when the US and Iran are engaged in a dispute, the entire world is saying only India can mediate and resolve it," the UP chief minister said.

Earlier, he also alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir were staging protests in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. "Their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," he alleged and slammed the AAP government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.