Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congratulate Finance Minister for attempting to simplify income tax, says Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday heaped praise on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for a "progressive attempt" to simplify the process of income tax.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:57 IST
Congratulate Finance Minister for attempting to simplify income tax, says Tejasvi Surya
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday heaped praise on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for a "progressive attempt" to simplify the process of income tax. "The Indian Income Tax Act is one of the most complicated or even the most convoluted Acts in the country, or even anywhere else in the world. One of the reasons it is so complicated is because of so many exemptions under it," Surya told ANI here.

"Therefore, an attempt is being made to move towards fewer exemptions and more simple, reasonable tax slabs. I think it is a very progressive step and congratulate the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) for taking this decision," the MP from Bangalore South constituency added. Meanwhile, speaking in connection with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's meeting the two women lodged in Karnataka's Bidar jail over an alleged anti-CAA-NRC play, Surya said the Hyderabad MP said was free to go wherever he pleased.

"Mr Owaisi has a lot of time in hand as I have never seen him take part in any development work in his constituency. Therefore, he is employing all that free time in playing divisive politics," Surya said. Owaisi had on Saturday met the two women - a headmistress of a school and the mother of a Class 6 student - who are lodged in Karnataka's Bidar jail after being arrested in a case of sedition connected to an alleged anti-CAA-NRC play enacted in a school.

The AIMIM leader condemned the charges and extended his support to the women. Headmistress of Karnataka's Bidar-based school, Fareeda Begum and the student's mother Najamunnisa were arrested on January 21 after a play against CAA and NRC was performed. Later, both were remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Google search trends reveal people confusing coronavirus with Corona beer

With the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in Chinas Wuhan city, people over the globe are confusing the deadly disease with the famous corona beer. According to Fox News, the latest Google trends statistics reflect that searches for coron...

HC stays CIC direction to Assam Rifles to give info on officer's disciplinary proceedings

The Delhi High Court has put on hold a Central Information Commission CIC order directing the Assam Rifles to provide the details sought by an RTI applicant, a brigadier in the paramilitary force, about the disciplinary proceedings against ...

Rigid red lines will hamper progress on EU trade deal -Ireland's Varadkar

Britain and the European Union should not set such rigid red lines before talks on a trade deal because that could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.After British Prime Minister ...

More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Dozens of homes were destroyed overnight in Australias southeast but the wildfire threat had diminished by Sunday across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra, officials said. B ega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020