Congress promises to pass resolution against CAA, move SC if voted to power in Delhi

The Congress party in its manifesto released on Sunday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election promised to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and approach the Supreme Court against the new law if it comes to power in Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 16:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party in its manifesto released on Sunday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election promised to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and approach the Supreme Court against the new law if it comes to power in Delhi. "In the very first Assembly session, the Indian National Congress (INC) shall pass a resolution in the Delhi Assembly demanding the Centre to drop the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) brought by the BJP. This CAA is against the basic spirit of the Constitution," the manifesto read.

Congress said that it will approach the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of the amended citizenship law, under Article 131, which says that the Supreme Court shall have original jurisdiction in any dispute between the Centre and the state. "INC stands in solidarity with everyone who has raised the Indian flag in support of Indian Constitution and in opposition to the BJP's version of National Population Register (NPR), the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," it added.

So far, three states -- Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab -- have passed resolutions against the amended citizenship law, which is facing protests and opposition across the country. It also said that the INC "will not implement NRC" and "NPR in its current form" in Delhi.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. In its manifesto, the Congress also promised allowance for unemployed, senior citizens and transgender along with a cashback on preserving water, besides free electricity up to 300 units.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and party leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken on Sunday released the party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election in the city, which is scheduled for February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

