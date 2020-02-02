Left Menu
Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq prime minister -Iran foreign ministry

  • Updated: 02-02-2020 18:10 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MohammedAllawi)

Iran welcomes Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi's election as prime minister of Iraq, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"In continuing support for the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening the foundations of democracy in Iraq, Iran welcomes the election of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of this country," Mousavi said.

