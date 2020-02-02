Left Menu
Anti-CAA resolution to be moved in Puducherry Assembly on Feb 12: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:25 IST
A resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act would be moved in the Assembly on February 12, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Sunday while dubbing the legislation as "ill-conceived". The Congress-ruled Puducherry would be the fifth dispensation to adopt the course after the West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan assemblies passed resolutions against the amended citizenship law.

Launching a 'massive' signature campaign against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register in the union territory, Narayanasamy said,""We will never give room for the CAA as it is ill-conceived and injurious." The resolution condemning the Centre's initiative and also protesting against the CAA would be adopted on the floor of the territorial Assembly when it meets on February 12, Narayanasamy said.

"Come what may we will protest tooth and nail the CAA and will give no room for introduction of the Act in the union territory," he said. The signature campaign has been announced by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance which includes the Congress.

DMK president M K Stalin launched the initiative in Tamil Nadu. Others who participated in the campaign here included the DMK legislator and convenor of the DMK (south) wing R Siva, PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, leaders of the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, DK and other parties affiliated to the alliance.

The signature campaign would go on till February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

