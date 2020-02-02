Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi hints at 'jail bharo' over slapping of cases on Modi critics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:32 IST
Owaisi hints at 'jail bharo' over slapping of cases on Modi critics
File photo Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday condemned the sedition charges against a school headmistress and a student's mother in Karnataka for their alleged involvement in staging a drama on CAA and NRC and hinted at a jail bharo program over filing of cases against Prime Minister Narendra Modi critics. "If somebody speaks against Modi, sedition cases are filed. I want to tell Narendra Modi that time will come wherein we will decide on when and what time to launch the jail bharo program.

"All the jails in India can keep only three lakh people. If all of us come on roads, these prisons in India are inadequate to keep all of us. You (either) keep us in jails or shoot us with bullets," Owaisi said while referring to the incident in Bidar in Karnataka. He was speaking at a Women's Protest Conference against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) organized by the United Muslim Action Committee.

The Karnataka Police slapped a sedition case against the school on January 26, based on a complaint from social worker Neelesh Rakshyal. The complainant alleged that the school's authorities 'used' the students to perform a drama where they "abused" Modi in the context of the CAA and the NRC.

He said the ongoing struggle against CAA, NRC, and NPR is a long-drawn battle and people should be prepared for it. "The forces which we are fighting against are full of RSS and Hindutva ideology since childhood," the Hyderabad MP said adding there is a need to "save" the country from "Hindutva ideology."

Describing the men who brandished guns and fired on anti-CAA protesters in Delhi, recently, as "terrorists", the MIM leader said people will give a befitting reply to Modi in a democratic way. "I sincerely believe that the people of the country will give a befitting reply to BJP and RSS in a democratic way. The sacrifices of the people will not be forgotten. The fight is to save the Constitution of our country. In this struggle

even if we have to do some more sacrifices we are ready to do it," he said. He compared the present state of affairs in India with that of Germany during Hitler's rule wherein fifty lakh Jews were allegedly massacred using gas chambers and other methods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

China has not yet accepted U.S. help with coronavirus -White House adviser

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but Beijing has not yet accepted a U.S. offer of help to contain the epidemic, White House national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Sunday.So f...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Djokovic puts down Thiem coup to win eighth Australian crown

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a thriller on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. Under sie...

Tricolour march conducted in Coimbatore against CAA, NRC, NPR

Several political parties and Muslim organisations participated in a tricolour march in Coimbatore on Sunday against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Register of Citizens NRC and National Population Register NPR. The political pa...

Ahead of crucial vote, anxious Iowa Democrats grapple with tough choices

Like many Iowans, Peggy Magner is still grappling with a weighty choice as the states first-in-the-nation nominating contest fast approaches which Democratic candidate is best equipped to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020