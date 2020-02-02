Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for check up

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for check-up after she complained of stomachache, sources said. Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on Sunday, they said.

She is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source close to Gandhi said. Sources said that her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are with her at the hospital.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

