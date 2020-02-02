Left Menu
Trump bashes Bloomberg; Dem's campaign calls Trump a `liar'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palmbeach
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 23:16 IST
While much of the political world focused on Iowa and its caucuses Monday that kick off the election season, President Donald Trump has his mind on a Democratic candidate who's skipping the early-voting state. Trump used a Super Bowl pregame interview with Fox New Channel's Sean Hannity to make a false claim about Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who has been blanketing the airwaves with anti-Trump ads.

The Republican president and Bloomberg are running dueling, multi-million dollar ads during Sunday night's game, the biggest sports event of the year. Trump accused Bloomberg, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, of making a special request for a box to stand on if he qualifies for future presidential debates.

"Why should he get a box to stand on?" Trump asked, according to an excerpt released by Fox. "Why should he be entitled to that, really? Then does that mean everyone else gets a box?" Trump is "lying,'' Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood said.

"He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan," she said. The full interview was scheduled to air Sunday afternoon.

Trump had already fired off a series of early Sunday anti-Bloomberg tweets, calling the billionaire "part of the Fake News" and insisting he "is going nowhere" and "just wasting his money," despite rising in the polls. Bloomberg responded with his own aside: "Looks like our ads are keeping you up at night. We've got one, in particular, you should watch today."

Bloomberg's 60-second spot will focus on the impact of gun violence. Trump was spending his weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, where he has been golfing and mingling with guests at his dues-paying Mar-a-Lago club.

On Saturday night, he made an appearance at an event there hosted by the "Trumpettes" fan club. "We just had our best poll numbers that we've ever had," Trump said in his remarks, according to video posted on social media. He also praised singer Lee Greenwood, whose song "Proud to be an American" is played every time Trump takes the stage at his rallies.

Also in attendance, per photographs, were actor Stephen Baldwin and Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The president was expected to host his annual Super Bowl watch party in Florida before returning to Washington late Sunday.

