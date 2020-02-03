Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump speech to project optimism at time of bitter division

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 01:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 00:48 IST
Trump speech to project optimism at time of bitter division
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Standing before lawmakers in the grand-domed Capitol where his impeachment trial is still underway, President Donald Trump on Tuesday night will declare the state of the union strong, even when it is bitterly divided as he asks Americans for a second term. After becoming just the third president in US history to be impeached, Trump will try to move forward, aides say, offering an optimistic message that stresses economic growth in his annual address before Congress.

But the impeachment drama will hang over him as he stands before the very lawmakers who have voted to remove him from office — and those who are expected to acquit him Wednesday when the Senate trial comes to a close. Any attempt to try to be a messenger for unity will surely be dismissed at a time of palpable anger and rancor, much of which he has helped generate on both sides of the divide.

Senior administration officials were tight-lipped about the extent to which Trump would mention his impeachment, which he has denounced as a "witch hunt" orchestrated by Democrats to try to undo the results of the 2016 election and harm his reelection chances this November. They stressed that his prime-time speech was still a work in progress.

But they said Trump sees the speech as an opportunity to talk about moving the country ahead, contrast his vision with Democrats' and try to make the case to voters that he deserves four more years in the White House. "This has been a very partisan process and this is an opportunity for him to unify the country around opportunities for all Americans," said White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto.

Trump will spend much of the speech highlighting the economy's strength, including the low employment rate, stressing how it has helped blue-collar workers and the middle class. A focus will be the new trade agreements he has negotiated, including his phase-one deal with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement he signed last week.

It's a familiar message to anyone who has ever tuned into one of the president's rallies. But it's one the White House believes will reach a broader audience and have a more potent impact given the venue, especially among independent voters. His campaign has been courting these voters as it works to stitch together a winning coalition for his reelection.

"Once again, it will present that opportunity for the American people to see how much has been done that not necessarily has been showcased," said Ditto. "This is one of the president's best opportunities to talk about his record unfiltered with a captive audience."

The speech will include a section on health care. Aides say Trump is expected to go after what one official described as the "radical proposals being floated on the left," including the call by some Democratic presidential candidates for "Medicare for All." He will highlight efforts to reduce drug prices, end surprise medical billing and tackle the opioid epidemic, urging members of Congress to pass legislation to back his efforts.

Trump promised voters in 2016 that he would offer a health plan that was better and cheaper than President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, which his administration has tried to gut. Trump has yet to offer any detailed alternative.

While the White House said the president will have message of unity, he will also spend time on issues that have created great division and resonated with his political base. He will again highlight his signature issue — immigration — trumpeting the miles of border wall that have been constructed. He will once again excoriate "sanctuary cities" as dangerous criminal havens.

He will again dedicate a section to "American values," discussing efforts to protect "religious liberties" and limit access to abortions as he continues to court the evangelical and conservative Christian voters who form a crucial part of his base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

G7 countries seeking unified approach to coronavirus - Germany's Spahn

The Group of Seven leading industrialised democracies are seeking a unified procedure to tackle the fast-spreading new coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday. A spokesman for the Health Ministry confirmed that Spahn h...

Jaishankar meets Turkmenistan counterpart, discuss regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov here and discussed regional issues.Jaishankar said that the talks underlined the strong convergence on regional issues.Delighted to welcome FM ...

London police kill man after 'Islamist-related' terror stabbingS

London, Feb 3 AFP British police on Sunday shot dead a man in London wearing a hoax device and suspected of stabbing two people, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries, in an Islamist-related terrorist incident. The Metropolitan...

UPDATE 2-French plane brings more than 250 foreign nationals from epidemic-hit Wuhan to France

More than 250 people from 30 countries arrived in France on Sunday after being flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a coronavirus, French officials said.The French plane landed at a military airbase in Istres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020