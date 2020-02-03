REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 and investors retreated into safe-haven assets in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break.

CHINA-HEALTH-HONGKONG-STOCKPILING/ Fearing virus, Hong Kong residents stock up on food, essentials

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Panic-stricken residents have emptied shelves in major supermarkets in Hong Kong, stockpiling meat, rice, cleaning products and soap as fears escalate over a coronavirus epidemic on the mainland. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ On the campaign trail: 'Super Bowl of campaigns' caps Democrats' final Iowa push

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Reuters) - The final countdown to the Iowa caucuses is on. Ahead of Monday night's caucuses, which kick off the state-by-state nominating process to pick U.S. presidential nominees, Democratic candidates made their closing pitches in earnest. CHINA-HEALTH-USA-CALIFORNIA/

U.S. confirms 11th case of new coronavirus California health officials said on Sunday they had confirmed 11 cases of the new, fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States, with one in Santa Clara County and two more in San Benito County.

BUSINESS CHINA-HEALTH-AIRLINES/

U.S. flight rules on China visits will pose new airline challenges WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued rules on Sunday to implement new restrictions on Americans who have recently visited China to address the threat of the coronavirus.

GERMANY-ECONOMY-CURRENTACCOUNT-EXCLUS/ Exclusive: Germany ran world's largest current account surplus in 2019 - Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's current account surplus remained the world's largest last year despite trade tensions, the Ifo economic institute will say on Monday, in an estimate likely to renew criticism of Chancellor Angela Merkel's fiscal policies. ENTERTAINMENT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-HALFTIME/ With Latin beat, J. Lo and Shakira project power of women at Super Bowl showcase

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Latina star power to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a medley of pop hits and hip-shaking choreography on one of the world's glitziest stages. AWARDS-BAFTA/

'1917' wins best film and best director at BAFTA awards LONDON (Reuters) - First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony that made headlines for a glaring lack of diversity among nominees.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

'Comeback Kings' Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought MIAMI (Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-MVP/ Chiefs QB Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after win over 49ers

MIAMI (Reuters) - If Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes still had any doubters going into the Super Bowl, he silenced them on Sunday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS UKRAINE-TURKEY/

Turkey's Erdogan visits Ukraine, may comment on Syria before departure Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Kiev and hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart. Erdogan is expected to hold a news conference before his departure and may comment on the killing of Turkish soldiers in Syria.

3 Feb 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT MALAWI-ELECTION/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Malawi's constitutional court to give ruling on presidential election Malawi's constitutional court is expected to give a ruling in a case brought by opposition parties against the electoral commission's declaration of incumbent Peter Mutharika as the winner of a May 2019 presidential election, despite complaints of irregularities including results sheets with sections blotted out or altered with correction fluid.

3 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV)

French President Macron meets Polish leaders in Warsaw Emmanuel Macron meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in his first visit to Poland since he became president.

3 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/IOWA-ANALYSIS (PIX)

ANALYSIS-What the Iowa caucuses could mean for Democratic presidential candidates Five Democratic candidates are considered to have viable shots at winning or placing highly in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, the first nominating contest of the 2020 presidential election.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/SPEECH

Trump expected to address impeachment in his annual State of the Union speech President Trump will have a chance to talk up the strong state of the U.S. economy and his progress on key issues like immigration in a nationally televised State of the Union speech that is expected to serve as the unofficial start of his 2020 re-election. Trump is also expected to address the impeachment effort as he speaks directly to the lawmakers who tried to remove him from office.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG (PIX)

As Democrats fight for Iowa, Bloomberg makes a play for delegate-rich California As his rivals barnstorm across Iowa on Monday ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses that evening, Mike Bloomberg will be nearly 1,900 miles away campaigning in California, the single biggest prize of the presidential primary with ten times as many delegates available in Iowa.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (PIX) (TV)

EU Brexit negotiator Barnier on the draft negotiating directives for the future relationship negotiations with the UK Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, gives a news conference setting out the European Commission's plans for negotiations with Britain for a future relationship agreement.

3 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT UKRAINE-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan visits Ukraine, meets President Zelenskiy Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes to Kiev and meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The presidents hold a joint press conference after their talks. They also attend a business forum.

3 Feb 06:40 ET / 11:40 GMT USA-ELECTION/CAUCUS

In Iowa barns and sports arenas, the caucus offers a quirky way to pick presidents Who could ultimately occupy the Oval Office after January 2021 -- one of the most powerful positions in the world -- will be based in part on the decision a few thousand voters in Iowa who will meet on Monday night in private homes and basketball arenas. They will deliver impassioned speeches standing on tables and hand out candidate-themed cupcakes, just a few of the quirks that come with the Iowa caucuses.

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT IRELAND-ELECTION/FIANNAFAIL (PIX)

Interview with favourite to become Ireland's next finance minister Interview with Fianna Fail's Michael McGrath on how his policies may differ from outgoing finance minister Paschal Donohoe of the fellow centre-right Fine Gael on banking, corporate tax reform and preparations for Brexit.

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber.

3 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/

Brazil Congress return from recess - will debate tax reform Brazil's Congress returns from recess and takes up legislative agenda topped by reform of the country's cumbersome tax system.

3 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-PARNAS (PIX) (TV)

Hearing in Parnas criminal case Judge will hold a hearing to determine whether to modify a protective order so that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, can release further materials to Congress.

3 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT COLOMBIA-PEACE/

Interview with Colombian official on peace deal challenges We'll interview Emilio Archila, the presidential advisor charged with overseeing the implementation of the 2016 peace deal with the FARC rebels. We'll ask about implementation spending and the murders of dozens of former FARC combatants.

3 Feb 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT MALAYSIA-PAKISTAN/

Official visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Malaysia Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan pays an official visit to Malaysia, just over a month after pulling out from an Islamic summit hosted in Kuala Lumpur in December following pressure from Saudi Arabia.

Feb 4 USA-ELECTION/IOWA-ANALYSIS

Spot analysis on what the Iowa results mean for the 2020 race The key takeaways from the Feb. 3 Democratic caucuses in Iowa.

4 Feb USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG

Democratic candidate Bloomberg to campaign in Michigan U.S. Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg will campaign in Michigan on Tuesday, the day after Iowans vote in his party's nomination process.

4 Feb POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON

France's Macron visits Poland French President Emmanuel Macron makes a two-day visit to Poland.

4 Feb IRELAND-ELECTION/SINNFEIN (PIX) (TV)

Sinn Fein faces potential make or break test without Gerry Adams Irish nationalists Sinn Fein face voters for the first time in over 30 years without Gerry Adams as leader next month in an election that could make or break the party's bid to widen their appeal and continue its ascent towards government in Dublin.

4 Feb BEAT-COLOMBIA/

Interview with ride-hailing app Beat, after Uber's Colombia departure With Uber recently departed from Colombia, we sit down with Beat to discuss whether they have seen an uptick in new drivers. We'll also touch on whether or not Beat, which is based in Athens, is concerned for its own future in the Andean country.

4 Feb ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/METOO (PIX) (TV) Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

The Harvey Weinstein rape trial opened in January with celebrity appearances, noisy protests and graphic accounts of alleged assaults - and a spike in usage of the #MeToo hashtag that has become closely associated with the former Hollywood powerbroker. 3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/DIVERSITY (PIX) (TV) #OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

For some it's the "white male rage" Oscars. Others have dubbed it the year of "Big Men, Little Women." Despite four years of efforts to address the #OscarsSoWhite furor, the winners podium at Sunday's Academy Awards is expected to be made up entirely of white actors and no female directors. 3 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-COURTS

Next test of Trump's presidential power awaits in courts Upcoming court rulings on whether President Donald Trump and his former White House lawyer Don McGahn can evade subpoenas issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives are likely to have a much bigger impact on the future of presidential power than the Senate impeachment trial, which was dictated purely by partisan politics that will likely shift depending on who is in office.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PARAGUAY-BRAZIL/PRISONBREAK (PIX)

Jailbreak in the 'city of blood': Brazil's drug gangs overrun Paraguay A audacious jailbreak by 75 members of Brazil's PCC gang from a border jail in Paraguay on Jan. 19 has shone an unflattering light on the outfit's presence in the small South American country. Paraguay is an increasingly crucial pit stop on the cartel's cocaine trafficking highway from the Andes. Reuters reconstructs how the prisoners were sprung from the frontier jail via an underground tunnel, and takes a deeper look at just how deeply Brazil's most powerful gang has dug into Paraguay.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein defense expected to challenge rape accuser's account A onetime aspiring actress who has said former movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the course of an "extremely degrading" relationship is expected to return to Manhattan criminal court Monday to face cross-examination.

3 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEDIA-DISNEY/MEASUREMENT (PIX) (GRAPHIC) FOCUS-How many people really are watching 'The Mandalorian'?

Data firms offer numbers that Disney and Netflix won't Firms like Apptopia, Sensor Tower and App Annie, born years ago to track how many people download mobile apps, are now playing a bigger role in the streaming war that kicks into gear this year as AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal launch new services. Can they be trusted? 3 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before Global Interdependence Center conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks before the "Big Data, Machine Learning/AI, and Digital Money: How are they Changing Everything?" conference hosted by the Global Interdependence Center, in La Jolla, Calif. 3 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

ALPHABET-RESULTS/ (PIX) Alphabet to release fourth-quarter earnings

Google parent Alphabet Inc is expected to report a jump in quarterly revenue, benefited by its leadership in online ad sales as well as strong contributions from YouTube and cloud businesses. It will be the first earnings report since Google CEO Sundar Pichai gained the additional role of Alphabet CEO. 3 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/PMI Mexican PMI for January published

Mexican purchasing managers index in the manufacturing sector for January published. 4 Feb

SPORTS FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX)

Four Continents Figure Skating Championships Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

4 Feb ODDLY ENOUGH

OLYMPICS-2020/CAPYBARA (PIX) (TV) In hot water: Capybara chill out in hot spring baths Their eyes slide shut as they let the hot water warm their cold bones. They flick their ears in pleasure as the coldness melts away. These are capybara – the largest rodents in the world that are native to South America – having to brave the cold winters of Japan. But the zookeepers have found a way to keep them warm and entertain visitors at the same time – let them sit in hot onsen baths as tourists goggle and take photos of them. Izu Shaboten Zoo is planning an apple onsen bath for the capybara, and will also gift sushi roll-shaped vegetables to the rats in celebration of the Japanese setsubun weekend on February 1st.

4 Feb

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.