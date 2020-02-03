Left Menu
Adhir Chowdhury says bullets used against anti-CAA protestors by `fake Hindus', LS adjourned till 1.30 pm

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1.30 pm on Monday following disruptions by members of Opposition parties including Congress with its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdury alleging that bullets had been used against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:31 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1.30 pm on Monday following disruptions by members of Opposition parties including Congress with its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdury alleging that bullets had been used against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Chowdhury said the government cannot silence the voice of people and alleged that those responsible for using bullets against people were "fake Hindus and not real Hindus".

He spoke briefly during the Zero Hour after Speaker Om Birla gave him permission following continuous slogan-shouting by Congress and some other members from the well of the House against CAA. The Speaker, who rejected adjournment notices given by the Opposition members, repeatedly urged them to take their seats saying they come to the House to raise their issues.

Chowdhury said people were protesting all over the country after CAA was enacted and they were doing so by holding the Constitution and the National Flag. "And they are being fired upon. People have been killed mercilessly," he said.

"The government cannot silence people. They are fake Hindus, they are not real Hindus," he alleged. Birla said that there had been a detailed discussion in the House on Citizenship Amendment Bill and members from various parties had spoken. He said an issue discussed by the House cannot be discussed again.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Opposition members can raise any issue during a discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address. "You want discussion or not. We are requesting you. I am appealing you, please allow the discussion," he said.

Earlier, the House witnessed sloganeering by Opposition members during Question Hour. Members from Congress and DMK were among those in the well of the House. AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi accused the government of "atrocities" against students protesting against CAA and NRC and said his party was with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

He asked if the government knows that a student had lost his eye and "women were beaten up". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

