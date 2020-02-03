Opposition parties say bid to raise CAA, NPR and NRC in Parliament being scuttled

The opposition on Monday attacked the government over the CAA, NPR and NRC, alleging that their efforts to raise these issues in Parliament were being scuttled in an undemocratic manner. Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making statements, which he alleged were inciting people to indulge in violence.

"Ministers have made statements which are provocative, incendiary and abusive. Yesterday in Delhi, CM of UP has made statements which are unacceptable...talking of shooting people, talking about sending people to parlok (hell)," he said and demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said almost all the opposition parties, including the DMK, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, RJD, TMC, SP and the BSP, gave notices under Rule 267 to adjourn all business and discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"For the last two months, the whole country is on the road since the citizenship bill became an act. The NPR has done earlier but the questions asked were simple, but in this NPR under this government other details such as the date of birth of the father have been asked," he said. "The government represents it as a Hindu-Muslim issue. We all feel that there is no Hindu-Muslim issue," Azad said.

The government is doing all this to deliberately divert the attention from their failures to deliver on their promises, he said, adding that "they keep us giving toys to keep us busy." Sharma said violence is being orchestrated by the government, which is being "both arrogant and insensitive".

"Now, this (Parliament) is the highest forum for discussion and debate and the opposition is not allowed to even mention what the notices have been submitted so that the country does not know what the opposition has asked for," Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.