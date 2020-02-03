Left Menu
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 03-02-2020 15:33 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 15:30 IST
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?
The U.S. Senate will conclude its impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump this week, with a final vote set for Wednesday. The Republican-controlled chamber is all but certain to acquit the president. Monday, Feb. 3

* The Senate trial will resume at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. There will be four hours of closing arguments by the House impeachment managers and White House lawyers. The trial will then be recessed and the Senate will hold a regular session to hear speeches from senators on whether Trump should be convicted or acquitted. Roberts will not be present for this session. Tuesday, Feb. 4

* Speeches by senators continue. Trump is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union address to both chambers of the U.S. Congress at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT). Wednesday, Feb. 5

* The trial resumes with a final vote expected on the acquittal or conviction of the Republican president by 4 p.m. (2100 GMT).

