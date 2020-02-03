Shelar apologises for 'father's property' jibe at Maha govt
Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday apologised for his statement, aimed at the Uddhav Thackeray government, that the state was nobody's "father's property" for someone to oppose implementation of laws passed by Parliament. CM Thackeray, in a video clip released by the Shiv Sena on Sunday, had said he supported the Citizenship Amendment Act but not the National Register of Citizens exercise.
Shelar was speaking on Sunday in Vasai in neighbouring Thane district. With Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, from the Sena, and Jitendra Awhad, from NCP, lashing out at the inappropriate statement, Shelar apologised claiming his remark was not against anyone in particular.
"If someone is hurt, I regret it. But is it not unconstitutional to reject the implementation of an Act which has been cleared constitutionally," Shelar said in his apology statement..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
After Kerala, Punjab, now Maharashtra mulls resolution against CAA
Maharashtra weightlifters win gold, keep state in driving seat
Maharashtra's all-round show keeps them on top; Assam swimmer Shivangi wins 4th gold
Mondal shines with triple gold, Maharashtra still on top crossing 200-medal mark
Bank of Maharashtra net profit jumps to Rs 135 cr in Dec qtr