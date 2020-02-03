Left Menu
Giriraj's extremist, Pakistan barb at Owaisi after he attacks BJP over action against Jamia students

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:39 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:39 IST
BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of "poisoning" educational institutes like Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim University against the country and alleged that Pakistan was created for people like him. "Extremists like Owaisi are raising an army of traitors by poisoning institutes like Jamia and AMU against the country. Owaisi and other anti-Constitution people like him must be stopped. Indians have now woken up. Don't suppress and break us. Pakistan was crated for you. Let us live in peace," Singh said in a tweet.

The Hindutva leader tagged a video of Owaisi, who was speaking in the Lok Sabha, extending support to protesting Jamia students and alleging that the government was committing atrocities against them. "One child lost his eye. Daughters were beaten up. Did not you feel shame? Children are being fireed upon," Singh said in an apparent reference to anti-CAA protests and the Uttar Pradesh Police, which has been accused by the opposition of using excessive force against protestors.

