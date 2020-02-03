US News Roundup: The U.S. will send more flights to bring back citizens; Trump says the U.S. has 'shut down' coronavirus threat and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Weinstein defense expected to further challenge rape accuser's testimony

A one-time aspiring actress who has said movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in the course of an "extremely degrading" relationship is expected to return to Manhattan criminal court on Monday to face further cross-examination. Jessica Mann, 34, testified on Friday that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013. She said she maintained some form of relationship with him for years after that.

After the controversial trial, U.S. Senate poised to acquit Trump

Donald Trump was on the brink of ending the darkest chapter of his tumultuous presidency on Monday as the U.S. Senate began the final phase of his impeachment trial that will almost certainly conclude on Wednesday with his acquittal. The 100 senators will hear four hours of closing arguments split equally between Trump's legal team and prosecutors from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which charged him with abusing power by pressuring Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden and then obstructing their inquiry.

The U.S. will send more flights to bring back citizens from Hubei province: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States will send a handful of more flights to China to bring back U.S. citizens from Hubei province, the epicenter of a virus epidemic. "We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well. In addition, we might bring in some medical supplies," Pompeo said on Monday.

Trump says the U.S. has 'shut down' coronavirus threat; China shuns U.S. help

The United States has taken decisive action to protect Americans from the threat of a fast-moving coronavirus while offering help to China, President Donald Trump said on Sunday, but a key adviser said Beijing had not accepted the offers of assistance. Trump appeared to downplay concerns about the impact in the United States of the flu-like virus that has killed 350 people in China and spread to more than two dozen countries, telling Fox television in an interview, "We're gonna see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes."

Women's share of U.S. corporate board seat rises, but not top roles: study

Women gained seats on U.S. corporate boards at a steady pace in recent years, but their share of top board leadership roles is still stuck at a low level, according to a new study. Among the largest 500 publicly traded U.S. companies by revenue, the share of female directors rose to 25.9% last year from 18.9% in 2015, research firm Equilar found in the study, released on Jan. 30. The rise, which quickened last year, came as more companies disclose details on directors' gender and race.

Democratic White House contenders face the first test in Iowa

Iowa Democrats kick off what could be a bruising nominating process when they gather at caucus sites around the state on Monday to begin choosing a challenger to President Donald Trump. At more than 1,600 schools, community centers, and other public locations, voters will render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders led by front-runners Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have battled for the top in recent Iowa polls.

Native American advocates say a change to Chief's name, traditions overdue

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thousands of fans will see the culmination of five decades of striving for the NFL's ultimate stage: the Super Bowl. Advocates for Native Americans, meanwhile, say it will be a stark reminder of how far they have to go.

Super Bowl advertisers upstage politicians with gags, celebrities

Advertisers turned to laughs and big-name celebrities for the biggest TV advertising event of the year, Sunday's Super Bowl LIV football championship, upstaging two billionaires who aired nationwide presidential campaign commercials. Advertising on the National Football League's annual event often generates as much buzz as the game itself, which this year brought a come-from-behind victory for the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers.

The U.S. confirms the 11th case of a new coronavirus

California health officials said on Sunday they had confirmed 11 cases of the new, fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States, with one in Santa Clara County and two more in San Benito County. In Santa Clara County, a woman and the family she is staying with are being quarantined and she is now in isolation at their home, Santa Clara County health officials told a news conference. The woman was not sick enough to require hospitalization, it added.

After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kick off the next century. The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

