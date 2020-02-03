Delhi poll is Kejriwal versus Truth, says Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday said the Delhi Assembly election is a battle between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the truth.
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday said the Delhi Assembly election is a battle between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the truth. "To address the pollution issue, the Central government made Eastern and Western Peripheral Express highways. The Kejriwal government did not do a single thing to address this issue," said Gambhir while addressing an election rally at Karkardoom here in the east Delhi.
"The AAP asks us that the battle is Kejriwal vs whom. We say it is Kejriwal vs truth this time," added Gambhir. "Kejriwal spent 4.5 years in photoshoots, five months in putting up posters and one month in telling about it. The AAP government did not open a single hospital, school or a university and they call us liars. If we work efficiently, then Kejriwal will definitely be removed from the Chief Minister's post," he added.
Delhi will go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
