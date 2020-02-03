Left Menu
Minister should be made from Hyderabad-Karnataka region: BJP's Raju Gowda ahead of K'taka Cabinet expansion

Ahead of Karnataka cabinet expansion, BJP MLA Raju Gowda on Monday said a person from Hyderabad-Karnataka region should be made minister, otherwise it would be very difficult for them to work.

BJP MLA Raju Gowda speaking to ANI in Karnataka on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"You can make anyone a minister from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, it does not have to be me. A person from our area should be made minister, otherwise, it becomes difficult for us to work," said Gowda while speaking to media.

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state cabinet will be expanded on February 6 with 13 new MLAs set to be inducted."The Karnataka Cabinet expansion to be held on February 6 at 10:30 am," Chief Minister Yediyurappa told ANI.The leaders to be inducted include three senior BJP leaders-- Arvind Limbavali, C. P. Yogeeshwara and Umesh Katti, whereas the other 10 include those of the 17 disqualified MLAs in Karnataka.According to the sources, MLA R Shankar is also likely to be included in the cabinet later.Last year in November, Yediyurappa had said he promised R Shankar, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs in Karnataka, that he would appoint the latter an MLC and a minister in the state cabinet.Before being disqualified, Shankar was an Independent MLA from Ranibennur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

