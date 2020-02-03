Left Menu
FIR against former UP guv Aziz Qureshi over CAA protest march

An FIR was registered on Monday against former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi, among others, in connection with a candle march organised against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on February 2 in Lucknow.

  • ANI
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:44 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:44 IST
Former Governor Aziz Qureshi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered on Monday against former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi, among others, in connection with a candle march organised against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on February 2 in Lucknow. According to the FIR registered in Gomti Nagar police station today, the march had been organised without taking permission from the administration.

In the FIR, the complainant has alleged that the protesters were unable to produce any written permission for carrying out the march. Qureshi has been named as one of the leaders of the march in the FIR.

Earlier on January 30, Qureshi had said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is "communal". Qureshi, who came to Lucknow to support women protesting against CAA and NRC at the historic Clock Tower here, had said: "Why is this law being brought? This (CAA) is communal. This country does not need anything on the basis of religion. People here need employment. People here need justice against injustice."

The newly enacted law is facing stiff opposition across the country with some states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab refusing to implement the law there. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

