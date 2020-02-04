Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Congress priorities are tax reform, jobs

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said in a message sent to Congress on Monday that his legislative priorities for the year are tax reform, central bank autonomy, job creation and enacting regulatory framework for public sanitation.

Brazil's Congress returned from the Christmas recess with lawmakers eyeing local mayoral elections in October, which political analysts say will make it unlikely that substantial laws will be passed this year.

