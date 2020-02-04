Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bangladeshis leave the country' posters appear in Raigad with photos of Raj Thackeray, his son

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel in Raigad district on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raigad (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 10:06 IST
'Bangladeshis leave the country' posters appear in Raigad with photos of Raj Thackeray, his son
Posters appear in Maharashtra's Raigad.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel in Raigad district on Monday. The posters also feature MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party.

Thackeray had earlier said that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "illegal infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. "We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks spotted sharing kiss in Los Angeles

Actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks were spotted sharing a kiss in front of a Los Angeles gym on Monday afternoon local time. According to ENews, photographers were able to catch a few photos of the new couple where Gabriella wr...

SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters.

SC asks BJP leader to approach mentioning officer for date of hearing on his plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters....

Health News Roundup: Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazil to declare emergency, quarantine people returning from coronavirus-hit WuhanAlarmed by the growing risks of a new coronavirus, Brazil has decided to repatriate Brazilians from Wuha...

Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus

Macau on Tuesday said it will temporarily close down all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the citys economy. The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed its tenth confirmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020