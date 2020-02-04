Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:12 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN23 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIA-VISA Coronavirus: India cancels valid visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last two weeks Beijing: As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.

FGN6 CHINA-\RVIRUS -2NDLD TOLL

Death toll in China's coronavirus jumps to 425, confirmed cases soar to over 20,000 Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday alone while 3,235 new confirmed cases were reported, taking the number of those infected with the deadly disease to 20,438, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

FGN43 MALAYSIA-IMRAN-PALMOIL

Pak to buy more Malaysian palm oil to 'compensate' after row with India: Imran Kuala Lumpur: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked Mahathir Mohamad for "speaking up" on the Kashmir issue and promised to do his best to buy more Malaysian palm oil to "compensate" it after India restricted the import of the commodity from the country amid a diplomatic row.

FGN39 MALAYSIA-IMRAN

Imran Khan meets Malaysian PM; expresses regret over not attending summit of Muslim nations Kuala Lumpur: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday regretted not attending a recent summit of Muslim nations hosted by Malaysia, saying there was "misconception" among some countries that it would divide the global Muslim community, according to media reports.

FGN31 US-IOWA-LD TRUMP

President Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses Washington: US President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, on Monday coasted to victory in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, trouncing his two lesser-known ruling Republican Party rivals.

FGN29 LANKA-DAY-RAJAPAKSA

Will not allow extremist organisations to be active in Sri Lanka: Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Colombo: Sri Lanka will not allow extremist organisations to be active in the country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed at the Independence Day ceremony on Tuesday during which his government dropped the rendering of the national anthem in Tamil for the first time since 2016.

FGN42 LANKA-RAJAPAKSA-INDIA India, Lanka expected discuss trade, defence during Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa's visit

Colombo: India and Sri Lanka are expected to discuss trade, defence and maritime security initiatives and finalise the implementation agenda for a USD 450 million line of credit offered by New Delhi during Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's first overseas visit from February 7-11, according to a media report.

FGN22 UN-INDIA-CANCER

One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime: WHO United Nations: India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), which said that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die of the disease.

FGN37 HK-2NDLD \RVIRUS Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong: Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.

FGN41 SINGAPORE-LD VIRUS Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions

Singapore: Singapore on Tuesday announced the first local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus from China as a major aviation conference was scrapped due to the escalating health scare.

FGN25 PAK-MUSHARRAF

Pak lawyer moves SC against high court verdict of suspending Musharraf's death sentence Islamabad: A Pakistani lawyer has approached the Supreme Court to set aside the verdict of a high court that annulled the death sentence of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China

Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nations state airline said on Tuesday.Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement t...

IndiGo suspends flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, China

With the number of passengers traveling to China from the city dwindling following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country and the WHO guideline to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a low-cost carrier is all set to suspend its f...

Don't glorify Maoists, terrorists have links with them: Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said some terrorists operating in the state have connections with Maoists and asked Congress not to glorify the ultras as he defended the NIA taking over UAPA cases against two student activ...

UPDATE 1-WHO working on recommendations for resuming flights to China

The World Health Organization WHO is having a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry representatives to work on recommendations on protecting their crews so they can resume flights to China, a senior WHO official said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020