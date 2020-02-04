Left Menu
Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from Feb 5

The Gardens will remain closed on February 8, 2020 (Saturday) on account of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi.

In addition to the direct walk-in entry like previous years, visitors can plan their visit to the Gardens well in advance through an online booking facility. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, opened the annual "Udyanotsav" of Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 04, 2020).

The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 5, 2020, to March 08, 2020 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 1000 hrs to 1600 hrs. The Gardens will remain closed on February 8, 2020 (Saturday) on account of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi.

In addition to the direct walk-in entry like previous years, visitors can plan their visit to the Gardens well in advance through an online booking facility. Online Booking can be done by visiting https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in and following the 'Explore and Tour' link. Online Booking link is also available at https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Both direct walk-in entry and online booking are free of cost.

The online booking facility - available seven days in advance - has been divided into seven hourly slots starting from 10 am to 4 pm in weekdays (Tuesday to Friday) and three hourly slots - 10 am, 11 am and 12 noon on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and on holidays. Each hourly slot on weekdays and weekends/holidays has a slot for 1000 and 2500 visitors respectively. A maximum of 10 visitors can be booked in a single booking for weekday's visit while a maximum of 5 visitors can be booked in a single booking for a visit during the weekend and holidays. Mobile number is mandatory for online booking and only one booking is permitted from one mobile number. Visitors who have booked online need to carry visitor entry pass (paper print or mobile pass) along with identity cards.

Entry and exit for all online/walk-in visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, there will be a separate entry/queue for online visitors. It will be mandatory for them to adhere to their allotted time slots. In case a visitor arrives out of the booked time slot, he/she would be requested to join the queue of "direct walk-in (offline)" visitors.

Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables, etc. Such articles, if any, will have to be deposited at the entry point. Arrangements of drinking water, toilets, first aid / medical facility, restrooms for senior citizens, women, and children are provided at various places along the public route.

(With Inputs from PIB)

