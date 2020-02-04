US Embassy hands over equipment and training to Tanzanian Defense Force

The Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania Dr. Inmi Patterson presided over the handover of $18 million worth of equipment and training to the Tanzanian People's Defense Force (TPDF) as part of the African Peacekeeping Rapid Reaction Program (APRRP).

APRRP is a partnership between the United States and six African nations: Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Ghana; creating the capacity and readiness to provide tactical headquarters and logistics support for the UN and AU peacekeeping operations. Over the past year, U.S. trainers have worked with the TPDF APRRP unit, preparing to support peacekeeping, humanitarian, and disaster relief efforts in Tanzania and across the continent.

"The U.S. will remain a steadfast partner with the TPDF," Chargé Patterson said at the ceremony, "and we will continue to support the APRRP unit as well as the pre-deployment training of Tanzanian peacekeepers."

(With Inputs from APO)

