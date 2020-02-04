SAD plans protests against Punjab govt

The Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to hold a series of protests in parts of Punjab to "force" the Congress-led state government fulfil its poll promise. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of party legislators, district presidents and senior functionaries on Tuesday.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal told reporters that every section of society in the state was fed up with the state government to the lack of development and the hike in power rates. "We will hold rallies against the present dispensation," said Badal, adding that the party would galvanise people into action and "force" the government to fulfil the promises it made to farmers, youth and weaker sections of society.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the party will hold 15 district-level dharnas starting from February 13 in Amritsar and culminating on April 11 in Mohali. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal will take part in all protests.

Cheema further said it was decided in the meeting that party delegates would elect circle and district bodies within a month.

