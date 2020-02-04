Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:11 IST
FGN23 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIA-VISA Coronavirus: India cancels valid visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China in last two weeks Beijing: As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.

FGN6 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL

Death toll in China's coronavirus jumps to 425, confirmed cases soar to over 20,000 Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday alone while 3,235 new confirmed cases were reported, taking the number of those infected with the deadly disease to 20,438, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

FGN43 MALAYSIA-IMRAN-PALMOIL

Pak to buy more Malaysian palm oil to 'compensate' after row with India: Imran Kuala Lumpur: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked Mahathir Mohamad for "speaking up" on the Kashmir issue and promised to do his best to buy more Malaysian palm oil to "compensate" it after India restricted the import of the commodity from the country amid a diplomatic row.

FGN53 LANKA-DAY-TAMIL-LD RAJAPAKSA

Sri Lanka drops Tamil version of national anthem from Independence Day celebrations Colombo: Sri Lanka on Tuesday dropped the rendering of the Tamil-version of the national anthem from its Independence Day ceremony for the first time since 2016, raising concerns over the government's policy for national reconciliation after the end of the brutal civil war against the LTTE.

FGN31 US-IOWA-LD TRUMP

President Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses Washington: US President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, on Monday coasted to victory in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, trouncing his two lesser-known ruling Republican Party rivals.

FGN29 LANKA-DAY-RAJAPAKSA

Will not allow extremist organisations to be active in Sri Lanka: Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Colombo: Sri Lanka will not allow extremist organisations to be active in the country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed at the Independence Day ceremony on Tuesday during which his government dropped the rendering of the national anthem in Tamil for the first time since 2016.

FGN42 LANKA-RAJAPAKSA-INDIA

India, Lanka expected discuss trade, defence during Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa's visit Colombo: India and Sri Lanka are expected to discuss trade, defence and maritime security initiatives and finalise the implementation agenda for a USD 450 million line of credit offered by New Delhi during Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's first overseas visit from February 7-11, according to a media report.

FGN41 SINGAPORE-LD VIRUS

Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions Singapore: Singapore on Tuesday announced the first local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus from China as a major aviation conference was scrapped due to the escalating health scare. IND

Latest News

Amid noisy protests by TMC and Cong, Naidu holds ground during Zero Hour

Amid protests and sloganeering by opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress members to press for debate on CAA and NPR, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday carried on with its listed business during the morning session when as many as 21 issues of publ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM DEL118 2ND LD MODI-POLLDelhi needs govt that will not resort to appeasement but supports CAA PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to a...

2 days left, Delhi poll campaign reaches a crescendo as PM, Kejriwal, Rahul, Priyanka trade charges

With just two days left for it to end, the high octane campaign in Delhi Assembly polls reached its crescendo on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pulled ...

Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member, says police; family refutes claim

Kapil Baisala who opened fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, police said on Tuesday, prompting the BJP to accuse Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing with the security of the country. Ba...
