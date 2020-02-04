Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader's comments against Gandhi much more than sedition: K Rahman Khan

Congress leader and former Union minister K Rahman Khan on Tuesday said that BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's insulting statement against Mahatma Gandhi is "much more than sedition".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:43 IST
BJP leader's comments against Gandhi much more than sedition: K Rahman Khan
Congress leader K Rahman Khan speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former Union minister K Rahman Khan on Tuesday said that BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's insulting statement against Mahatma Gandhi is "much more than sedition". "Anantkumar Hegde said that Mahatma Gandhi went to jail under an agreement with the British. It is an insult to the nation and is much more than sedition. It is shameful that while BJP government is celebrating 150 years of the Mahatma on one hand, on the other their cadres indulge in slander against Bapu," Khan told ANI.

"They are insulting the Muslims and asking them to go to Pakistan. I wonder how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tolerating all this. Today, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should own the responsibility of such statements by their party leaders. I am sure the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to them in the upcoming election," he added. Earlier, BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde stoked a controversy after he attacked Mahatma Gandhi by calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama" and also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India.

"None of these so-called leaders was beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was a big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he had said. While several Congress leaders have condemned his remark on the father of the nation, BJP leaders, too, have distanced themselves from it. However, Hedde has not yet regretted his comments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Hong Kong sees first virus death, markets enjoy breather

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China, but markets enjoyed some respite from recent sharp sell-offs prompted by the fast-spreading outbreak that has killed 427 people. After Shanghais m...

RFL case: Malvinder tells court he paid back alleged misappropriated funds money

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, arrested in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, told a Delhi court Tuesday he has paid back the money to the entities concerned. The submission...

Amid noisy protests by TMC and Cong, Naidu holds ground during Zero Hour

Amid protests and sloganeering by opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress members to press for debate on CAA and NPR, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday carried on with its listed business during the morning session when as many as 21 issues of publ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM DEL118 2ND LD MODI-POLLDelhi needs govt that will not resort to appeasement but supports CAA PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020