'BJP's dirty politics': says Sanjay Singh after Delho Police recover photos of Shaheen Bagh shooter with AAP leaders

After photos of Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh on February 1 surfaced, with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that it was a "conspiracy" and "another example of BJP's dirty politics."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:51 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh talking to ANI in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After photos of Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh on February 1 surfaced, with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that it was a "conspiracy" and "another example of BJP's dirty politics." "Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country right now. And before the elections, many more photos and conspiracies will be found. There are just three to four days left for the elections. BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?" Singh told ANI here.

"Conduct investigations in the crime and take action against the accused. Do not try to disillusion the people of Delhi. The matter is not related to a photo, but of a crime and we have been demanding strict action against the accused from day one," he added. Earlier today, the photos recovered from the phone of Kapil show him and his father Gaje Singh with Sanjay Singh and Atishi allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined the party.

Confirming that the photos were recovered from Kapil's phone, DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police, Rajesh Deo said today, "We recovered the pictures from his phone during the course of the investigation. Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019." "During the course of the investigation, we identified the route taken by the accused, the motorcycle used by him and also the person who accompanied him to the spot. We also seized the phone, after conducting a raid," Deo told reporters here.

"Upon analysing the phone we got to know that all the photos in Whatsapp on the phone were erased. These were then recovered with the help of a technical team, and these photos establish that a year ago Kapil and his father Gaje Singh had joined AAP. These photos were recovered from his phone," he added. The DCP further said that Kapil, at the beginning of the investigation, had disclosed the fact that he had joined AAP in 2019, but added that the influence of any politicians on Kapil would become clear only after further investigations.

Kapil, according to the official, had told the Crime Branch that he had brought the pistol almost seven years ago for celebratory firing during his brother's wedding. Earlier today, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Kapil, who is a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, to two-day police custody.

Kapil was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on for over 50 days. (ANI)

