Maha Women's Commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahakar resigns

Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairperson Vijaya Rahakar resigned from her post here on Tuesday.

She submitted her resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In her resignation letter to the Cheif Minister, she has stated that she was appointed to the post on February 18, 2019, for 3 years. (ANI)

