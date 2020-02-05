Left Menu
Parvesh Verma sits in protest with placard attacking AAP over alleged links with Kapil Gujjar

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for having its alleged links with Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma sitting in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. /Photo - ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for having its alleged links with Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh. He was seen sitting in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament holding a placard that read, "Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil (Gujjar) is an AAP worker."

This comes a day after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police claimed that Kapil Gujjar was associated with AAP based on photographs recovered from his phone in which Gujjar and his father are seen along with prominent leaders of the party. The photos recovered from the phone of the Kapil show him and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined AAP.

Confirming that the photos were recovered from Kapil's phone, DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo yesterday said, "We recovered the pictures from his phone during the course of the investigation. Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019." Verma was barred by the Election Commission on January 30 from campaigning in Delhi elections for 96 hours over his controversial remarks.

The West Delhi MP had said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow." (ANI)

