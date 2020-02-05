Six months since two former CMs of J-K 'incarcerated without any charges': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that it's been six months since two former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir have been "incarcerated" without any charges following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Taking to Twitter Priyanka asserted that it's also been six months today since millions of common citizens were locked down in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's been six months since two Ex-Chief Ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people were locked down in Jammu and Kashmir. Six months ago we were asking how long this will carry on? Now we are asking whether we are still a democracy or not," Priyanka Tweeted. The Parliament had in August last year adopted a resolution to abrogate Article 370. The Parliament had also passed a Bill to bifurcate the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The Central government has placed almost all the prominent political leaders of Kashmir from different parties under detention including former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also been under preventive detention along with his father and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah since August 4, a day before the Centre announced the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

However, as part of the move to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on January 10 revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The 26 persons whose detention has been revoked are mainstream political activists.

They include Rouf Ahmad Dar from Pulwama, Abdul Salam Rather from Baramulla, Mohammad Arif Lone from Pahalgam and Javid Kalas, a resident of Shopian district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

