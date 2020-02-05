Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump set for Senate acquittal in boost to reelection campaign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:20 IST
Trump set for Senate acquittal in boost to reelection campaign
File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump was set to win acquittal from impeachment in the Senate on Wednesday, hours after his partisan State of the Union speech triggered unprecedented protests from Democrats in a seething display of US political divisions. The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump for abuse of office and obstructing Congress back in December, after weeks of investigations into his alleged corruption.

But far from being forced from office like Richard Nixon, Trump is set to see himself declared not guilty by his Republican party majority in the Senate. The finale to the trial won't mean an end to Democratic-led investigations, but it gives Trump momentum in his bid to win another four years after a tumultuous, scandal-filled first term.

Although he has never got approval ratings over 50 percent during his presidency, this most polarizing of politicians were able to celebrate a personal best on the eve of the impeachment verdict -- 49 percent, according to Gallup. With a ferociously loyal right-wing base packing his frequent rallies around the country, Trump thinks he has enough strength to win.

And he got more encouragement when the fractured Democratic party messed up its first battle in the primary season, held in Iowa, with results being held back for a full day due to technical glitches. America's pre-election divisions were on excruciating display in Congress during Trump's annual State of the Union late Tuesday.

After an address of one hour and 18 minutes, filled with Trump's boasts and claims of a "great American comeback," the Democratic speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ripped up her copy of the speech live on television. But the event had begun with no less animosity when Trump first walked in and refused to shake the speaker's hand -- as is customary.

Pelosi put out a hand and Trump turned away, leaving her arm in thin air. Democrats responded to Trump's speech by refusing to follow Republicans in repeated standing ovations, often booing, and in several cases walking out.

Much of Trump's speech was taken up with proclaiming his successful economic policies and the "America first" outlook. "We have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny," he said.

The Republican said his policies of deregulation and tax cuts -- criticized by opponents as damaging the environment and favoring the wealthy over the poor -- were responsible for "unparalleled" economic success. He listed the North American USMCA trade pact, a trade deal with China, massive military spending, "unprecedented" measures to stop illegal immigration, and his bid to "end America's wars in the Middle East" as examples of fulfilling his commitments to voters.

He threw his conservative base strings of red meat -- tough talk on abortion, prayer in schools and right to bear arms. But flourishes that could have come right out of Trump's days as a reality TV show entertainer grabbed the real attention.

At one moment he paused his speech to praise Rush Limbaugh, one of the fathers of America's hugely influential right-wing radio landscape, who disclosed this week that he has advanced lung cancer. To the surprise of the packed audience, Trump announced that his wife Melania, who was alongside Limbaugh, was going to present the ideological star with the coveted Medal of Freedom -- the highest possible civilian award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva says it is "important moment" for Argentine debt restructuring policies

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that now was a very important moment for Argentina to enact policies for successful debt restructuring.Speaking at a Vatican conference on economic solidar...

There's a class system in film industry: Hina Khan

There is a class system in the film industry which makes it hard for television actors to get a breakthrough, says TV star Hina Khan. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, who is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatts psychological th...

2 militants, 1 CRPF jawan killed in gunbattle near Srinagar

Two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunbattle on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmirs Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said. The encounter broke out after three motorcycle-borne militants opened fire on Central Reserve Police F...

AUTOSHOW-India guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms

India will press ahead with its biennial auto show this week with local staff replacing representatives of Chinese automakers that will showcase cutting-edge electric vehicles and connected cars despite travel disruption from the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020