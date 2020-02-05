Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC bans Pravesh Verma from campaigning for 24 hours for casting 'vitriolic aspersions' on Delhi CM

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a news channel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:04 IST
EC bans Pravesh Verma from campaigning for 24 hours for casting 'vitriolic aspersions' on Delhi CM
BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a news channel. Verma has been banned for a period of 24 hours starting from 6 pm on February 5, the EC said.

Replying to a notice served by the EC to seek clarification over his remarks, the BJP leader denied the allegations levelled against him and said that he had never cast "vitriolic aspersions" against Kejriwal. He had said the video did not reflect the "correct picture".

The EC said that after scrutinizing the video clip, it was of the "considered view" that Verma made vitriolic aspersions against Kejriwal, which violate the provisions of clause (2) of Part-1 of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).The EC said the criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion must be avoided. The Commission had earlier passed an order barring the BJP MP from holding public meetings, public utterances in media for a period of 96 hours starting from 5 pm on January 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing reports...

Rajasthan Industrial Development Corporation woos Coimbatore

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO on Wednesday invited non-resident Rajasthanis from the city to invest in Rajasthan, which industrial scenario witnessing a change. After the new industrial policy 2019...

Secularism, citizenship under challenge in country: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular people today people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book Vision for...

EC 'condemns' Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at city courts

The Election Commission on Wednesday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts. It also warned the AAP national convener to be more careful and exercisecaution while making such public u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020