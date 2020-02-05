Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget disappointing, govt neither has will nor capacity to improve economy: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:32 IST
Budget disappointing, govt neither has will nor capacity to improve economy: Cong

Describing the Union budget as "disappointing", the Congress on Wednesday said the government neither had the will nor the capacity to improve the state of the Indian economy. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said there was a lot of expectation from the recent budget after the 2019 Lok Sabha poll mandate in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but people neither got any benefit in the first five years of his government nor were likely to get any additional benefits in the future.

"The budget was most disappointing. It has no impact on the highest unemployment rate in the last four decades or on the lowest GDP in the last few years," he told a press conference here. The BJP-led government was so incompetent and financially so bankrupt that even when the crude prices had decreased to USD 53 per barrel in the international market, it was unable to pass on the benefit to the ordinary Indian consumers, Gogoi said.

"When you go back in time and remember the 2009 prices, when in the international market crude was somewhere around USD 58, the retail price of petrol was around Rs 40 per litre and that of diesel was much less. "It just shows what Rahul Gandhi has been saying all this while that this government neither has the will nor the capacity to improve the state of the Indian economy and the Indian consumers continue to suffer from this incompetence," the Congress leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland reports atypical BSE case in farm cow - OIE

Switzerland has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy BSE in a farm cow, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Wednesday. The disease was detected in a 13-year-old cow on a farm in Einsiedeln, the Paris...

Two killed as truck rams into motorcycle in Nagpur

Two motorbike-borne men were crushed to death by a speeding truck here in Maharashtera, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place in the Mankapur area of Nagpur on Tuesday night when the victims, who were friends, were returning fr...

`Don't believe misleading messages about cure for coronavirus'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday appealed people not to believe messages circulating on social media about cure for the coronavirus infection. These messages have no scientific basis, he said. A message about a concocti...

EXCLUSIVE-Kia in talks over moving $1.1 bln plant to another Indian state -sources

South Koreas Kia Motors is discussing with the Indian state of Tamil Nadu the possibility of moving a 1.1 billion plant out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh only months after it fully opened, due to policy changes last year, sources close to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020