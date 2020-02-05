Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslims already affected by CAA, let Rajinikanth raise voice for them: Kanimozhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:30 IST
Muslims already affected by CAA, let Rajinikanth raise voice for them: Kanimozhi

DMK Lok Sabha member M K Kanimozhi on Wednesday challenged popular actor Rajinikanth to raise his voice for Muslims, saying they have "already been affected" by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and are protesting on streets against the law. Reacting to his statements earlier in the day in Chennai that "CAA is no threat to Muslims" and "if they face trouble I will be the first person to raise voice for them," Kanimozhi, daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, told PTI that "Muslims in India have already been affected due to CAA".

"Let him (Rajinikanth) come forward and raise his voice for the affected Muslims", she said. She said the members of the community have been protesting as the law leaves out Muslims.,

Asked whether Rajinikanth, through this pro-CAA statement, was moving closer to the BJP, the MP from Tuticorin said, "What he has said is no different from the BJP's narrative which we have been listening in parliament for the last few days". Under CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

Rajinikanth had asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims. He wondered as to how Muslims, who chose to stay back in India following Partition will be sent out of the country. Besides, the central government had assured that Indian people will have no issues in view of CAA, he noted. He charged that some political parties were instigating people against the CAA for their selfish interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Kia in talks over moving $1.1 bln plant to another Indian state -sources

HIGHLIGHTSKia said in a statement it has a long-term commitment to the Indian market.Kia inaugurated the Andhra plant, its first in the worlds fifth-largest car market, in December.Kia is being represented in the talks by executives at its ...

Faizabad commissioner hands over charge of Ram temple site receiver

Faizabad Commissioner MP Aggarwal handed over the charge of the receiver of the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to a member of the newly formed trust for the construction of a Ram temple.Before the Ayodhya verdict, the Faizabad commissioner ...

Switzerland reports atypical BSE case in farm cow - OIE

Switzerland has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy BSE in a farm cow, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Wednesday. The disease was detected in a 13-year-old cow on a farm in Einsiedeln, the Paris...

Two killed as truck rams into motorcycle in Nagpur

Two motorbike-borne men were crushed to death by a speeding truck here in Maharashtera, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place in the Mankapur area of Nagpur on Tuesday night when the victims, who were friends, were returning fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020