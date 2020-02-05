CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar injured in stone-pelting at his convoy in Supaul
Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar was injured after stones were pelted at his convoy in Supaul on Wednesday.
Kanhaiya, a former JNU Students Union president, was headed towards Saharsa after addressing a rally in Supaul at the time of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
