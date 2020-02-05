Former Kerala PWD minister, IUML leader to be prosecuted in Palarivattom flyover case

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday gave his nod to prosecute former PWD minister of Kerala and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader V K Ebrahim Kunju MLA in the Palarivattom flyover scam case. When seeking permission to prosecute, the Governor's office asked the investigating team of Vigilance for evidence and then the documents were handed over to Raj Bhavan.

The vigilance petition seeking clearance was pending before the governor for three months. The Governor had earlier sought legal advice from the Advocate General on permission to prosecute former minister. In November 2019, the Kerala High Court had given permission to the Vigilance Department to probe into the former minister's role in the alleged irregularities in the construction of the flyover. (ANI)

