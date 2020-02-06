Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Speaker Pelosi says she ripped up Trump speech because it 'shredded the truth'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 00:12 IST
U.S. Speaker Pelosi says she ripped up Trump speech because it 'shredded the truth'

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not planned to tear up President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech but decided to do so after she could not find a page "that didn't have a lie on it," she told fellow Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday.

Pelosi ripped a copy of Trump's speech on Tuesday night seconds after the Republican president finished delivering it. She got a standing ovation from Democratic lawmakers at their caucus meeting on Wednesday, Democratic aides said. "Last night, we saw the president of the United States shred the truth right in front of us. Tear up the truth," Pelosi said, according to an aide who took notes at the closed-door gathering.

Pelosi said Trump had lied by asserting he would protect healthcare insurance coverage for patients with pre-existing medical conditions, when his administration is backing a lawsuit seeking to overturn a law that protects those patients. “I tried to find one page I could spare that didn’t have a lie on it,” Pelosi said, according to the aide.

As she looked at Trump's written text, "About a quarter through it I thought, ‘You know – he’s selling a bill of goods like a snake oil salesman. We cannot let this ... stand. So ... I started to stack my papers in a way that were tear-able," she told lawmakers, according to the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The president's failing to shake her outstretched hand before the speech, when he handed her the paper copy of his remarks, was not a factor in her tearing up the document, Pelosi told fellow lawmakers. "Who cares?" she said.

The speaker, who led the impeachment drive against Trump, has had a strained relationship for months with the president. Trump was expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday. House Republicans said they were outraged by Pelosi's act, captured live on television while the president was still acknowledging applause from fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives chamber.

"It's very sad that a person in that position, next in line to the presidency after the vice president" would tear up the speech, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters. "I don't know of any other speaker that ever acted that way." The chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, Hakeem Jeffries, had no problem with Pelosi's move. "As far as I'm concerned, a shredder wasn't available, so she did what she needed to do," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

With lipsticks, Hermes branches into competitive cosmetics world

Frances Hermes said on Wednesday it would start selling make-up from March, as the brand best known for its pricey Birkin handbags branches into a competitive beauty industry where its luxury rivals include Chanel. Hermes, which already sel...

Sabres running out of time as lowly Red Wings visit

The Buffalo Sabres three-game winning streak in mid-January gave them hope of a playoff push. That seems like a distant memory now, as theyve lost four of their last five games. Buffalo, which hosts the last-place Detroit Red Wings on Thurs...

Ford says Canadian agency investigating emissions certification process

Ford Motor Co said Wednesday Canadian officials have opened a preliminary investigation into the automakers emissions certification process.Ford said Environment and Climate Change Canada has opened a probe into the matter after the automak...

J-K admin orders transfer of over 1,708 acres for industrial estates

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered the transfer of over 1708 acres for the establishment of new industrial estates in 10 districts of the union territory. The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020