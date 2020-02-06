White House calls Trump impeachment acquittal 'full vindication and exoneration'
The White House welcomed the U.S. Senate vote to acquit Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday, calling the impeachment process a "witch hunt ... based on a series of lies."
"Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty," the White House press secretary said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald J Trump
- White House
- US Senate
- Republican
- Democrats
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Democratic White House contender Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for 'Russian asset' comment
Trump to sign trade accord with Mexico, Canada next week: White House
UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu, rival Gantz to visit Washington, White House says
EXCLUSIVE-Trump to sign USMCA trade deal Wednesday at the White House -source
U.S. states sue to block White House from allowing 3-D-printed guns