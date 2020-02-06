White House says Trump got 'full vindication and exoneration'
Washington, Feb 6 (AFP) The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump had got "full vindication and exoneration" in his impeachment trial. After the Senate acquittal "the President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.
However, she also accused the opposition Democrats of trying to influence the upcoming presidential election and asked: "Will there be no retribution?" (AFP) TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Stephanie Grisham
- Democrats
- Senate
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Democratic White House contender Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for 'Russian asset' comment
Trump to sign trade accord with Mexico, Canada next week: White House
UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu, rival Gantz to visit Washington, White House says
EXCLUSIVE-Trump to sign USMCA trade deal Wednesday at the White House -source
U.S. states sue to block White House from allowing 3-D-printed guns