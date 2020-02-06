Left Menu
Development News Edition

Selfies and polite applause greet acquittal vote at Trump Hotel bar in U.S. capital

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 06:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 06:16 IST
Selfies and polite applause greet acquittal vote at Trump Hotel bar in U.S. capital
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A smattering of applause briefly interrupted the chatter in the bar of the Trump International Hotel in Washington when the U.S. Senate voted against the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The outcome had been expected. Mitt Romney was the lone lawmaker to break with his party as the Senate acquitted Trump on impeachment charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Robert Whooley and Bonnie McPhillips, who were in Washington for a substance abuse prevention convention, celebrated by taking a selfie in front of televisions mounted behind the bar showing the vote as their backdrop. Whooley donned a Make America Great Again cap. "I'm very happy because I think the whole thing was a sham, to begin with, and it's good to see closure to it," said Whooley, 63, of Chicago. "I think we should move on."

"I wanted to be here and watch it and see history made," he added. The vote against the second article brought louder applause and some whoops of delight from patrons, some of whom also took selfies in front of the TVs announcing the historic verdict.

"We're thrilled. We're Trump supporters," said Kathleen Steininger, who was sitting at the bar with her husband Rick when the acquittal votes were taken. "It was all a waste of money." The impeachment of one of the most polarizing presidents in modern U.S. history will get a final verdict in November's presidential election, with the bases of both parties energized.

More than 200 "Reject the Cover-Up" protests are planned around the nation on Wednesday in response to Trump's acquittal, said Sean Eldridge, a former congressional candidate and the founder of Stand Up America, a liberal activist group that is helping to organize the protests. HUB FOR TRUMP

At the Trump Hotel bar, many paid scant attention to the television coverage of the Senate votes until the final tallies were shown. After the result, they quickly returned to their conversations or to pecking on their cellphones. Since opening in September 2016, the Trump International has become Washington's hub for Trump, from Cabinet secretaries and foreign dignitaries seeking to curry favor with the administration to the president himself, hangers-on and red-hat-wearing tourists. Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, was seen briefly walking through the lobby on Wednesday. Britain's Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was nursing a drink near the lobby bar when Trump was acquitted. "I mean, the whole country has been through an agonizing process for nothing," said Farage, who was in Washington to watch Trump deliver his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. "It was always clearly political. It was never, ever going to qualify as a high crime." "The one word... for this whole impeachment process is grubby." The Trump Organization said in October it was exploring a sale of the rights to its Washington hotel, partly out of concerns raised by ethics watchdogs and emoluments lawsuits that Donald Trump is profiting off of his presidency. The hotel took over the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. Romney was the only lawmaker to break wi...

FEATURE-Bubbles to campouts: Spaniards fight home evictions as rents skyrocket

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cars and buses hurtled by as Zafar stood frozen on the spot, legal documents in hand, glancing anxiously at his apartment block on one of Barcelonas busiest roads.Activists from...

Flames captain Giordano undergoes MRI for injury

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday, one day after suffering a lower-body injury during a game against the San Jose Sharks. Interim coach Geoff Ward said after Wednesdays practice that the team was sti...

UPDATE 3-Kirk Douglas, Hollywood's tough guy on screen and off, dead at 103

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said. It is with tremendous sadness that my bro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020