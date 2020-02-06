New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1.15 pm

Following are the top stories at 1.15 pm Stories in the pipeline: PM's ADDRESS IN LOK SABHA Stories on the wire: DEL31 BIZ-LD RBI RBI keeps interest rate unchanged at 5.15 pc; pegs FY'21 growth at 6 pc Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday opted for a status quo on benchmark interest rate after the Union Budget for 2020-21 slipped on fiscal deficit target and there were signs of hardening inflation amid an uncertain global environment. DEL38 BIZ-RBI-LD INFLATION RBI raises CPI inflation projection to 6.5 pc for Oct-Dec; overall outlook 'highly uncertain' Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has raised upwards its retail inflation projection for the last quarter of the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent on increase in prices of milk, pulses amid volatile crude oil prices and termed the overall outlook on price rise as "highly uncertain".

DEL37 BIZ-RBI DAS-REPOS Rs 1-lakh-cr repos to help better monetary transmission: RBI Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the decision to conduct new one-year and three-year repos worth Rs 1 lakh crore, is aimed at ensuring better monetary policy transmission. DEL35 KEJRIWAL-INTERVIEW No one in BJP worthy of becoming CM of Delhi: Kejriwal New Delhi: No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning before the February 8 assembly elections. By Bunty Tyagi and Uzmi Athar LGD8 SC-LD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Friday Centre's appeal challenging HC verdict on hanging of convicts New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

DEL39 UP-FACTORY Seven, including 3 children, dead in carpet factory gas leak Sitapur (UP): Seven people, including three children, were on Thursday killed after inhaling poisonous gas in a carpet factory at Jalalpur village in Bisvan area, about 35 kms from here, police said. MDS5 KA-LD CABINET EXPANSION Ten defectors who helped BJP gain power rewarded with Cabinet berth Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday rewarded the 10 defectors, who helped the BJP bring down the Congress-JDS coalition and come to power, with Cabinet berths.

DEL29 JK-GRENADE One cop injured as militants hurl grenade at police station in Srinagar Srinagar: Militants on Thursday hurled a grenade in the direction of a police station in the city, resulting in injuries to one policeman, officials said. BOM4 MH-SENA-AYODHYA Sena slams BJP over Ram temple trust announcement before Delhi polls Mumbai: A day after the Centre announced formation of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena lashed out at the BJP, saying the issue was not expected to be politicised, but its "foundation" has been laid ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

LGD9 SC-LD SABARIMALA SC begins hearing to decide if it can refer question of law to larger bench in review jurisdiction New Delhi: A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court Thursday began deliberations on the legal issue of whether the top court can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its review jurisdiction. BOM2 GA-MLA-LD ARREST Goa: Independent MLA Khaunte held for 'threatening' BJP leader Panaji: Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte was arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday midnight for allegedly threatening a state BJP spokesman, an official said.

LGD13 DL-HC-ELECTION Delhi HC declines to entertain plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by 11 Independent candidates against rejection of their nominations for the February 8 Assembly polls. FOREIGN FGN7 US-LD-TRUMP Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges Washington: The United States Senate Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction to Congress -- giving him a major political and moral victory in an election year. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN8 CHINA-LD-VIRUS-TOLL China novel coronavirus toll rises to 563, total cases cross 28,000 Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 563 as 73 people died on Wednesday, the highest one-day fatalities so far, while total confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018, Chinese health officials said on Thursday. By K J M Varma FGN13 US-INDIA-FREEDOM US expresses concern over religious freedom in India Washington: The US has expressed concern over the current situation of religious freedom in India and raised the issue with Indian officials, a senior State Department official has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 LANKA-INDIA-RAJAPAKSA Lankan PM Rajapaksa to visit India from Friday; trade, defence, maritime talks on cards Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will undertake a four-day state visit to India and hold talks on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation, his office announced here on Thursday..

