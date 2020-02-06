Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Merkel condemns her conservatives for siding with far right in state election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:49 IST
File photo

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the election of a state premier with the support of her conservatives and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was inexcusable and should be reversed, seeking to quell a crisis in her national coalition. The election of Thomas Kemmerich, a little-known liberal Free Democrat (FDP) in the eastern state of Thuringia, was the first in which a state premier won with the support of the AfD, shattering the post-war consensus among established parties of shunning the far right.

In a move that outraged her Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) sided with the AfD. "This event is inexcusable and so the result must be reversed," Merkel, who rarely comments on domestic politics during foreign trips, told a news conference during a visit to South Africa. "It was a bad day for democracy."

Merkel said the regional CDU in Thuringia had broken with the party's values and stressed that her party should not be part of a state government under Kemmerich. "The election of the state premier was unique and broke with a fundamental conviction held by the CDU and myself that no majorities should be won with the help of the AfD," she added.

Mike Mohring, the CDU's leader in Thuringia, sought to deflect the criticism, saying on Wednesday that his party was not responsible for the way other parties had voted in the secret ballot. Leading members of Germany's crisis-prone national coalition - forged between Merkel's conservatives and the SPD out of necessity in 2018 - are due to hold crisis talks at the weekend to discuss the situation that has provoked outrage.

"On the initiative of the SPD, the coalition committee is to meet on Saturday," SPD national leader Norbert Walter-Borjans said late on Wednesday. The SPD has strongly criticized the election of Kemmerich.

"Sinful and shameful - Germany as whole risks being damaged unless there are new elections in Thuringia," Sigmar Gabriel, a former SPD leader, said on Twitter. Markus Soeder, head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) - Bavarian sister party to Merkel's CDU - called for new elections in Thuringia, tweeting: "It's better not to govern than to govern immorally".

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had already called on Wednesday for a new vote. The CDU and all the other established parties have previously ostracised the AfD over what they say are racist views held by some of its members.

The SPD is unlikely to desert Merkel's national coalition over the vote in Thuringia but Teneo analyst Carsten Nickel said it would be seen as a test of her authority.

