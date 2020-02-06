Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he suffered 'terrible ordeal' in impeachment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:21 IST
Trump says he suffered 'terrible ordeal' in impeachment

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he and the Republicans had been put through a "terrible ordeal" by some very dishonest and corrupt people during the impeachment. The US Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Trump on two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction to Congress - giving him a major political victory in an election year.

The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress, thus preventing the Democrats' move to overthrow him, for which they required two-thirds of votes in the 100-member House. Addressing the religious believers at the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast, Trump referred to the impeachment and said that every possible attempt was made to hurt the nation.

Trump said he and the Republicans had been put through a “terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people". "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that's not so,” Trump said.

"They have done everything possible to destroy us, and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country,” he said. Trump said he disliked people who used their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. "Weeks ago and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, the fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right. I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said. During his address, Trump said that he has taken historic action to defend religious religious liberty, including the Constitutional right to pray in public schools.

"At every stage of our nation's long march for civil rights was inspired, sustained and uplifted by faith, prayer and devotion of religious believers," Trump said during his address that was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British Airways owner IAG sees coronavirus having only marginal impact on global travel

The coronavirus epidemic will have a only a marginal impact on global travel demand and the airline industry is healthy enough to absorb any economic slowdown in China, the chief executive of British Airways parent IAG said on Wednesday. Do...

FACTBOX-From Disneyland to Christmas Island: unlikely quarantine sites

As the world struggles to contain coronavirus, governments are weighing innovative sites and converting remote buildings - even islands - into quarantine bays for suspected carriers.The deadly virus, which originated in the Chinese city of ...

Mumbai Court sends Rushikesh Devdikar to police custody in Nalasopara arms case

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday sent Rushikesh Devdikar to police custody till 11 February in connection with Nalasopara arms case. Rushikesh is also accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case. In August 2018, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism S...

L'Oreal sees temporary hit on Asia sales from China virus

Maybelline maker LOreal said on Thursday Chinas coronavirus health crisis would have a short-term hit on its sales in the country and across Asian airports, after a period of booming business in the region. Thriving appetite from Chinese co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020