Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi uses wit, couplets, anecdotes to hit at opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recited couplets, lines, anecdotes and used repartee in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as he took dig at the opposition and also evoked smiles during his reply in the two houses to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 03:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 03:33 IST
PM Modi uses wit, couplets, anecdotes to hit at opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recited couplets, lines, anecdotes and used repartee in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as he took dig at the opposition and also evoked smiles during his reply in the two houses to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address. When Modi began to speak in Lok Sabha, opposition members started raising slogans hailing Mahatma Gandhi. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was a trailer. Modi responded by saying that "Gandhiji may be trailer for you, he is life for us".

With Congress members repeatedly talking of unemployment, Modi said: "we will not allow your unemployment to end". As Chowdhury repeatedly got up and interrupted him, Modi said he can sit down and let Chowdhury speak as others behind him were laughing and it was not good for his reputation.

Chowdhury said Modi should not worry about his reputation and that he was quite self-sufficient. Modi said the politics of Congress has been such for the past 70 years that no Congressman can be self-sufficient.

"When I see and hear Adhirji, I first congratulate Kiren Rijijuji. The Fit India movement that he has started, its publicity Adhirji does in a very nice way. He delivers his speech and also does the gym simultaneously. I thank him for the publicity," Modi said. "Adhirji, you have worked so hard, your CR is now fine," Modi said at another point.

As opposition leaders interrupted his speech, Modi said he learns a lot from farmers. He said the farmer keeps the land tilled and puts seed at an appropriate time. "What was happening for the last ten minutes was tilling of land. Now that your brain is ripe, I will start putting seeds one by one," he said.

With Chowdhury seeking to take a dig at him during his speech on Wednesday, Modi said the shoulder of Swami Vivekananda was used to train guns. Modi then recited an anecdote, saying once a group of people were travelling in a train and as train gained speed the tracks started making noise. He said a saint said that the sound conveyed the limitless power of Almighty. He said two others also said words to the same effect while a fourth person, who was a wrestler, felt the train was telling him that he should eat`rabri' and do exercise.

Modi said the message taken depends on the person concerned. He also gave a light-hearted yet sharp reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'youth will beat PM with sticks' remark and said he will increase the frequency of doing Surya Namaskar to deal with the assault.

As Gandhi attempted to interject, Modi said he had been speaking for 30-40 minutes but the current has reached there now. "Some tube lights work like this," he said. In the Rajya Sabha Modi recited lines of humour poet Kaka Hathrasi and leaders such as Lal Bahadur Shashtri and Ram Manohar Lohia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S., Kenya launch talks on trade deal in move welcomed by industry

The United States and Kenya on Thursday agreed to launch negotiations that could lead to the first U.S. bilateral trade deal with a sub-Saharan African country amid growing American concerns about Chinas investments across the continent. U....

FACTBOX-What we know and do not know about the new coronavirus

The spread of a new coronavirus in mainland China and to more than two dozen countries and regions beyond is alarming health experts. Here is what we know - and do not know - about the virus HOW DANGEROUS IS THE VIRUSThe coronavirus family ...

FICCI in partnership with Central Asian countries launch India-Central Asia Business council

New Delhi India, Feb 7 The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI in partnership with five of the epic industry bodies of Central Asian countries launched the India-Central Asia Business council on Thursday. S Jaishank...

UK's Kew Gardens to help protect Australia's bio-diversity after wildfires

Britain is to help protect Australias biodiversity in the emergency collection of plant seeds following the countrys devastating wildfires. Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London will help with emergency seed-collecting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020