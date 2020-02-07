Left Menu
Goa: Oppn protests Independent MLA's arrest, stage walkout

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:21 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:21 IST
The Goa opposition on Friday continued to disrupt the ongoing Bugdet session in protest against the arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte for allegedly threatening a BJP spokesperson in the Assembly premises. Deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes marshalled out Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and Khaunte from the House when opposition MLAs were sloganeering in the House.

After Sardesai and Khaunte were marshalled out of the House, the other opposition MLAs also walked out. Wearing black badges, opposition MLAs did not allow Question Hour to take place, and the speaker had to adjourn the House till 12:30 pm.

Khaunte was arrested and later bailed out on Wednesday for allegedly threatening BJP Goa spokesperson Premanand Mahambrey in the premises of the Assembly. Mahambrey had addressed a press conference before the incident in which he had targeted Khaunte.

When the House assembled on Friday, Khaunte demanded that Speaker Rajesh Patnekar provide CCTV footage of the incident involving him and the complainant, and also a copy of midnight letter sent by the police seeking permission for his arrest. He said the circumstances leading to his arrest could be repeated with any elected representative or common man in the state in future.

The Speaker, however, rejected the demand claiming "such a request cannot be part of House proceedings". The House witnessed commotion from the first minute itself on Friday as Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat questioned the action of the Speaker to give letter of consent to the police to arrest Khaunte on Wednesday night..

