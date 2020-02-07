Left Menu
Get in touch with 10,000 voters motivating them to vote in first 3 hours, BJP tells its booth pramukhs

Approximately 6500 nukkad meetings and hours of campaigning put in by the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party will come down to one thing - whether its voters will go out and vote or not.

Get in touch with 10,000 voters motivating them to vote in first 3 hours, BJP tells its booth pramukhs
Amit Shah and JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika

To ensure that hard work put in by the party yield results this Delhi assembly election, the BJP has asked its booth pramukhs to motivate at least 10,000 voters in every assembly constituency to vote within first three hours from the beginning of voting. The directions given to every booth pramukh is to wake panch pramukhs by 6 am.

"Every booth pramukh should give a wake up call to panch prameshwars by 6 am. Each panch parmeshwar should give a wake up call to 10 A category voters by 7 AM. We should ensure polling of all these voters by 10:30 am," the directions sent out to booth pramukhs sent. A senior leader while briefing on the last-minute strategy of the meeting informed that directions have been sent out to ensure that "Swacch Bharat" is followed in letter and spirit and no waste should be left after polling.

"The polling agents and booth teams should be present till last person votes, the booth in charge should ensure that no waste is leftover on the road around booth table and uphold our commitment to Swacch Bharat, " reads the direction. The polling agents and booth teams should be present till the last person votes.

Candidates should decide about polling agents and relievers. The booth pramukhs have been advised to distribute identity slips to every single family in their booth areas. "Polling agents should have voters list, the required denomination of cash for challenge votes, list of dead persons, out of station voters and shifted voters in the booth, " informed the sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

