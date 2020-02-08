Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Military aide who testified against Trump in impeachment removed from White House -lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 02:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 02:34 IST
UPDATE 4-Military aide who testified against Trump in impeachment removed from White House -lawyer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the White House's top expert on Ukraine, from his position after he testified against President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindman's lawyer said. Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he had worked on the National Security Council, lawyer David Pressman said in a statement.

"There is no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth," Pressman said. Vindman testified to the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry in November that Trump made an improper demand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call that became the centerpiece of the probe of the Republican president.

Vindman told a Democratic-run committee "I couldn't believe what I was hearing" in the phone call. Trump asked Zelenskiy to launch investigations into both Democratic rival Joe Biden and a widely debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump emerged victorious from his trial this week with a vote in the Senate, controlled by fellow Republicans who rejected abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges.

Asked earlier on Friday about media reports that he might remove Vindman, Trump told reporters: "I'm not happy with him. You think I'm supposed to be happy with him?...They're going to be making that decision." A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Vindman would be reassigned to the Defense Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Military aide who testified against Trump in impeachment removed from White House -lawyer

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the White Houses top expert on Ukraine, from his position after he testified against President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindmans lawye...

Magic hoping to cut down on errors against tough Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been spectacularly consistent all season. The reigning NBA MVP and the team with the leagues best record 44-7 look to continue their respective torrid stretches on Saturday when they visit ...

NTSB: No evidence of engine failure in fatal Kobe crash

The wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others didnt display any evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released Friday. The NTSB i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains

Global equity markets and government debt yields slumped on Friday as nagging concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global growth overshadowed a strong U.S. jobs report that indicated an economy on pace to grow moderately. Stocks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020