Left Menu
Development News Edition

JP Nadda appeals Delhi voters for maximum participation in festival of democracy

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday urged the citizens of Delhi to cast their votes in large numbers and participate in the biggest festival of democracy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 08:28 IST
JP Nadda appeals Delhi voters for maximum participation in festival of democracy
BJP President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday urged the citizens of Delhi to cast their votes in large numbers and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Taking to Twitter Nadda wrote in Hindi that voting is essential for the unity and integrity of the national capital.

"I appeal to all the voters of Delhi to vote in maximum number and participate in the great cause of democracy. Your one vote is important for the unity, integrity and overall development of Delhi. Your vote will write the golden future of your Delhi," Nadda tweeted. The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi has started today from 8 am.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed his confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the Assembly Polls. "Since morning, people of Delhi are going out to vote. I am confident that Delhi will bring a change in the State government and make BJP win because there is a need to bring sustainable development in Delhi just like PM Modi has brought across the country," said Javadekar.

The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League PSL. The 33-year-old, who was arrested along...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airpo...

Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Washington, Feb 8 AFP Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeings crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entr...

Basic duty of every citizen to vote, says EAM Jaishankar after voting for Delhi polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the first voters to arrive at the polling station and exercise their democratic franchise for the assembly elections. Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020