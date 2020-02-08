JP Nadda appeals Delhi voters for maximum participation in festival of democracy

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday urged the citizens of Delhi to cast their votes in large numbers and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Taking to Twitter Nadda wrote in Hindi that voting is essential for the unity and integrity of the national capital.

"I appeal to all the voters of Delhi to vote in maximum number and participate in the great cause of democracy. Your one vote is important for the unity, integrity and overall development of Delhi. Your vote will write the golden future of your Delhi," Nadda tweeted. The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi has started today from 8 am.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed his confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the Assembly Polls. "Since morning, people of Delhi are going out to vote. I am confident that Delhi will bring a change in the State government and make BJP win because there is a need to bring sustainable development in Delhi just like PM Modi has brought across the country," said Javadekar.

The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

