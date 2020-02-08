Left Menu
Delhi polls: Technical glitch in EVMs delays polling at two booths

Polling for Delhi Assembly polls could not begin at two polling booths - one in Yamuna Vihar and one in Lodhi Estate area - due to technical issues in EVMs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 09:46 IST
Visual from a polling booth in Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

Polling for Delhi Assembly polls could not begin at two polling booths - one in Yamuna Vihar and one in Lodhi Estate area - due to technical issues in EVMs. Voting was delayed at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in Lodhi Estate area.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to cast her vote at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. The voting began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. The oldest voter is 110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, resident of Greater Kailash.

To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will also be deployed. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

